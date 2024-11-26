President Bola Tinubu extended birthday wishes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, acknowledging his role in Nigeria's democratic process

President Bola Tinubu has extended his best wishes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The message, shared by D.O. Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, highlighted Atiku's long-standing role in Nigeria’s democratic process and his commitment to public service and philanthropy.

President Tinubu's Message

In his message, President Tinubu recalled the special moments shared with Atiku as founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their engagement as political opponents in the last presidential election.

"President Bola Tinubu extends his best wishes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 78th birthday. The former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election has been an active player in Nigeria’s democratic process since the return to civilian rule in 1999. The President recalls many special moments shared with Wazirin Adamawa as founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), united in the mission to build a better future for Nigerians, as well as their engagement as political opponents in the last presidential election. President Tinubu recognises Atiku’s commitment to public service and philanthropy, and prays Almighty Allah to continue to grant him health and happiness in the years ahead," Olusegun posted on X on November 26.

Public Reactions

The birthday message has sparked various reactions from Nigerians on social media.

@de_generalnoni noted:

"He never wished Tinubu on his day. Tinubu is built differently. No wonder he wins everywhere."

Similarly, @TeamTobiBanker praised Tinubu's political acumen, stating:

"Tinubu is the SI unit of politics. Just leave it for him. Get close to him. Learn from him. And if it ever gets to your turn, use the lessons you've learnt from the master."

Others, like @olamijuwon1007, commented on the futility of fighting over politicians, saying:

"Wahala for who wants to be fighting over politicians."

Meanwhile, @Goldmehda1 expressed optimism about Tinubu's legacy:

"I believe after his administration, the man, PBAT, will be celebrated as one of the most democratic presidents in the world. Mark my words!"

@Maczimus echoed the sentiments of Tinubu's message:

"President Tinubu recognises Atiku’s commitment to public service and philanthropy, and prays Almighty Allah to continue to grant him health and happiness in the years ahead."

