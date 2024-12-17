Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has congratulated the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82 birthday

In his birthday wishes to Buhari, Atiku wished the former president more longer life in good health and vitality

Buhari clocked 82 on Tuesday, December 17, and he has made great contributions to Nigeria development, including serving the country as Head of State and president

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has sent a congratulatory message to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari as the octogenarian clocked 82.

In his birthday message to Buhari, Atiku prayed for the former president to live more years in good health and vitality on the earth and vitality.

His tweet reads:

"On behalf of my family, I felicitate with former President Muhammadu Buhari, @MBuhari, on his 82nd birthday. I pray that the Almighty Allah continues to grant you more years in good health and vitality."

What you should know about Buhari

Buhari turned 82 on December 17, 2024. This milestone is a testament to his longevity and contributions to Nigeria's development and security. Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari has had a distinguished career in the military and politics, serving as Head of State and President of Nigeria.

His life has been marked by significant accomplishments, including his role as Platoon Commander, Brigade Major, and Commander of various infantry battalions and divisions. He also served as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Chairman, and Petroleum Trust Fund Chairman.

As Buhari celebrates his 82nd birthday, many Nigerians have taken to social media to felicitate with him. While opinions about Buhari's presidency vary, his dedication to Nigeria's development and security is undeniable. As he marks this significant milestone, Nigerians wish him many more years of good health and happiness.

2027 presidency: APC speaks on Atiku, Obi's plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has ruled out the possibility of a merger between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC national publicity director, expressed confidence that no alliance would be strong enough to stop Tinubu in 2027.

The APC's comment was a response to Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, that his principal and Obi have learnt their lesson in the 2023 election and are willing to work together towards 2027.

