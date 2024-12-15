The coordinator of Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the report that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 election

Agaba said there are some questions surrounding Jonathan's alleged candidacy to seek re-election against President Bola Tinubu

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the political analyst said the last thing Nigeria need is an "accidental president" as the country is currently grappling with numerous challenges

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the call for former president, Goodluck Jonathan's candidacy in the 2027 election raises more questions than answers.

Agaba warned that it's essential to consider the implications of Jonathan’s potential return to politics carefully.

Agada said Jonathan's supporters might be drawing inspiration from Ghana's recent election. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

“Nigeria is currently grappling with numerous challenges, and the last thing the country needs is an "accidental president" who might exacerbate the situation.”

The political analyst said it's hard to ignore the questions surrounding Jonathan's candidacy.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 15.

“Where has Jonathan been all this while? Is he still affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)? Some might see this as an attempt to redeem the PDP, which has been struggling in recent years.

“Moreover, there are constitutional concerns about Jonathan's eligibility, given that he has already served two terms as president. His past performance is also a significant issue, with established cases of corruption and economic mismanagement during his tenure from 2011 to 2015.”

Agaba said Jonathan's supporters might be encouraged by the result and re-election of former President John Mahama in Ghana.

He, however, said unlike Jonathan, Mahama remained active in politics after he lost his re-election as a sitting president.

“It's possible that Jonathan's supporters are drawing inspiration from Ghana's recent election, which saw the return of President John Mahama. Unlike Jonathan, Mahama remained active in politics after his defeat and focused on rebuilding his party.”

2027 presidency: PDP asks Jonathan to Contest against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng re[reported that Jonathan was reportedly urged to contest against 2027 presidential election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that it would be a regrettable development if Jonathan chose another party

PDP chieftain, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said if Jonathan runs with another political party, it will expose the hypocrisy within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

