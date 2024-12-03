Shehu Sani Reacts as EFCC Recovers 753 Duplexes From Ex-Government Official
- Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the 753 duplexes seized in the nation's capital, Abuja
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the seized Abuja estate is owned by a former top government official
- According to Sani, the seized 753 duplexes in a massive estate in Abuja show how the country was mismanaged
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said described the recovery of 753 duplexes in an estate in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an unfortunate incident.
Legit.ng recalls that ordered the forfeiture of an estate warehousing 753 duplexes and apartments in Abuja to the federal government on Monday, December 2.
Sani said the country was mismanaged and students were kept at home for months because “there is no money to pay the lecturers” during the ASUU strike.
The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani.
“753 duplexes? At that time when ASUU went on strike and students were kept at home for months because “there is no money to pay the lecturers”. It’s unfortunate. That is how the country was mismanaged.”
Nigerians react
@AbbaM_Abiyos
This is just a one thief under Buhari’s administration 🤦♂️💔 the worst administration ever in history.
@AbelFidelis4
Till now the country is still in the same position.
@otakerioghenero
They know the owners of that building
My fear now is who Is the new owner after collecting the property .
@betacuntri
Our leaders are not just heartless, they are miserably greedy. It is this volume of stolen money that give them the audacity to feel and do anyhow.
And this man go to church on Sundays. Even went to court with the Bible.
God is really patient.
@Lonevoice_1
Who are the owners, please? From the tune of your post, it seems you know who the are owners are.
@gideonbassi
Most of the real estate in Abuja is owned by politicians and civil servants.
@jibrin3599
And PMB was at the Top of the affairs?
That shows how PMB ruin every sector of the Nigerian economy.
EFCC urged to name owner of seized Abuja estate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC released photos of 753 units of duplexes and other apartments seized in Abuja.
The four photos of the seized massive estate in the nation's capital have continued to go viral on social media.
Many Nigerians have called on the anti-graft agency to name and shame the owner publicly and stop withholding his/her name.
Source: Legit.ng
