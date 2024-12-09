Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has dropped a strong pointer of possibly running for governor in Lagos state in 2027

In a recent interview, the Labour Party’s 2023 Lagos governorship candidate, shared how he intends to change the dynamics of the opposition remaining inactive after losing an election

He also shared his crucial plan for Lagosians as he clearly stated that his party he has learned from his mistakes and hope to change the narrative in 2027

The Labour Party’s 2023 Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has hinted at running again for the position in the state.

Amid Seyi Tinubu's endorsement, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour hints at running for Lagos gov in 2027. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Seyi Tinubu

2027: Rhodes-Vivour speaks on possibility of running again

This is amid the speculation surrounding Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

He made this disclosure during an interview on Iyabo Ojo TV, which was shared on YouTube on Sunday, December 8.

Rhodes-Vivour stated that he is learning from past mistakes and working to strengthen his political movement in Lagos state.

As reported by The Punch, Rhodes-Vivour emphasised the importance of staying visible and active in opposition politics, unlike what he described as the usual practice of going silent after elections.

He criticised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for what he described as extravagant spending amidst widespread hardship.

The Labour Party candidate also highlighted ongoing efforts to engage with Lagosians through health outreach programmes and micro-health insurance plans, offering free treatment worth up to N6,000.

Rhodes-Vivour said:

“By God’s grace, we are working. We gained a lot of traction, we also saw our mistakes, we saw the loopholes we made, and we’re working on that, I think the biggest mistake that has happened in Lagos politics is after elections, the opposition goes quiet, which is not, that is not happening this time,” he said.

“We’re in people’s faces, we’re doing our best in terms of health outreaches; we have a micro-health insurance plan that we’re taking all across the state where people can get treatment of up to six thousand Naira for free and just being up to date to current affairs.”

The LP governorship hopeful spoke as Seyi Tinubu and Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, have been dragged into the debate of who becomes the next governor of .

Watch Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's interview below:

