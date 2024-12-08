The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is considering a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution, limiting the number of ministers to 37

Sponsored by lawmakers from Bauchi and Borno states, the bill aims to reduce governance costs and enhance efficiency

Currently, President Bola Tinubu's Federal Executive Council comprises 45 ministers, with the bill seeking to address inequality and overlapping mandates

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is deliberating a bill aimed at amending the 1999 Constitution to cap the number of ministers appointed by the President at 37.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Streamline the Number of Ministers to be Appointed to the Federal Executive Council,” is now under review by the committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

House of Representatives Considers Bill to Limit Number of Ministers, Tells Tinubu Next Action

Key Provisions of the Bill

Sponsored by lawmakers representing Darazo/Ganjuwa and Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituencies of Bauchi and Borno states, the bill seeks to amend Section 147 (1) of the Constitution.

The proposed amendment states:

“There shall be such offices of Ministers of the Government of the Federation, not exceeding 37, as may be established by the President.”

Current Situation

The Federal Executive Council under President Bola Tinubu currently includes 45 ministers, both substantive ones and Ministers of State.

Traditionally, the Nigerian president appoints a minister from each of the 36 states of the federation, leaving room for additional appointments for various reasons.

Addressing Governance Issues

In an interview with Sunday PUNCH, Bauchi lawmaker Mansur Soro highlighted the bill's purpose.

“The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the maximum number of ministers to be appointed to the Federal Executive Council to address duplication of duties, minimise the cost of governance, and enhance efficiency to service at the federal level,” Soro explained.

Soro emphasized the need to reduce governance costs and address inequalities in ministerial appointments.

He noted:

“We need to reduce the cost of governance, to address inequality in the number of ministers to be appointed from each state and cases of overlapping mandate of ministers. In my opinion, a minister per state is enough while also considering the Federal Capital Territory.”

Counter Arguments

The proposed bill faces some opposition. A lawmaker from the Peoples Democratic Party expressed concerns that limiting the number of ministers might restrict the President's ability to appoint technocrats.

Soro countered this by stating:

“The President has tens of other prime agencies of government and extra ministerial parastatals to accommodate technocrats or politicians. Now, Ogun has four ministers against other states that have one each. Is that fair?”

Related Amendments

Additionally, the Kalu-led committee is considering another bill to amend Section 62 of the Constitution.

This bill aims to ensure the observance of the federal character principle in the composition of the body of principal officers of the National Assembly.

