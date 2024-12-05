The Nigerian Senate has reiterated its commitment to passing the controversial tax reform bills forwarded to the chamber by President Bola Tinubu

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, announced the stands of the Upper Chamber on the controversial bills during plenary on Thursday, December 5

According to Akpabio, the Senate cannot be intimidated by any external forces, adding that the bill was in the interest of Nigerians

The Nigerian Senate has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Tax Reform Bills, despite facing intense pressure and misinformation. Senate President Godswill Akpabio made it clear during Thursday's plenary session that the upper chamber remains focused on representing Nigerians' interests and will not be intimidated by external pressures. Akpabio emphasized that the Senate cannot be bullied and that any reform that serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed.

Akpabio also dismissed reports suggesting that deliberations on the bills have been suspended or withdrawn. He urged the public to focus on facts and cautioned against misinformation from social media or media reports. The Senate leader reiterated that the Senate remains steadfast in its legislative responsibilities and will not take orders from anyone or any office, no matter how highly placed.

Tax reform bills: Senate warns of misinformation

The Senate has formed a special committee representing Nigeria's six geopolitical zones to address contentious issues surrounding the Tax Reform Bills. This committee will engage with the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to resolve grey areas in the bills. Public hearings and consultations with stakeholders, including governors, religious leaders, and business leaders, are also planned to ensure transparency and address all concerns.

The Tax Reform Bills have been a subject of controversy since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded them to the National Assembly in October. The bills have met serious resistance, especially from the Northern part of the country. However, the Senate remains resolute in its determination to serve the interests of Nigerians.

The Nigerian Senate has passed the four Tax Reform Bills for second reading through voice votes in a related development. The bills aim to reform Nigeria's tax system and promote economic growth. With the Senate's commitment to advancing the Tax Reform Bills, it is clear that the legislative body is determined to serve the interests of Nigerians despite facing intense pressure and misinformation.

Senate to make more consultation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate has announced the suspension of the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Jibrin Barau, the deputy senate president, announced the development on Wednesday, December 4, adding that it was to provide more room for consultations.

According to Barau, the Senate has set up a committee to discuss the bill with the Ministry of Justice and the executive.

