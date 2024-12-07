President Bola Tinubu has announced the withdrawal of the Southeast Development Commission Chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, hours after his appointment

The president, in the rejigging of the new appointment, announced Emeka Nworgu as the new chairman of the commission

Tinubu also announced the replacement of three executive directors earlier announced and the addition of two others

President Bola Tinubu has made significant changes to his list of nominees for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board. The initial chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, has been replaced by Dr Emeka Nworgu. Additionally, all three executive directors initially nominated have been replaced, and two new executive directors have been added.

The new executive directors include Stanley Ohajuruka, who will oversee finance, replacing Anthony Ugbo. Toby Okechukwu will take charge of projects, replacing Obinna Obiekweihe. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo has been appointed as the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja. Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede have been nominated as executive directors without a portfolio.

Tinubu's SEDC: Appointees who retain their positions

Hon. Mark C. Okoye will retain his position as the Commission's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on the 16-member board. Other retained nominees include Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo. The President has also nominated Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

The changes to the SEDC board are subject to Senate confirmation. President Tinubu expects the new nominees to utilize their experience and expertise to actualize the Commission's mandate and develop the South East region. The President's commitment to regional development is evident in these nominations, and it is hoped that the new board will drive positive change in the region.

The SEDC is a critical institution for the development of the South East region, and the new board will play a vital role in shaping the region's future. With the nominations now submitted, the focus will shift to the Senate confirmation process and the eventual inauguration of the new board.

