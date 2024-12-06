Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded to the senate for confirmation a modified list of members of the inaugural governing board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

In the same vein, President Tinubu nominated Emeka Atuma as chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy) made this known in a statement on Friday evening, December 6. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

In a list of nominees sent to the senate late in September 2024, President Tinubu nominated Ambassador Haruna Ginsau as chairman of the NWDC board while also naming Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura and Abdulkadir Usman as members.

The new list replaced them with Ja'afar Abubakar Sadeeq and Yahaya Aminu Abdulhadi, while the new chairman is Lawal Samai'la Abdullahi.

Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma'aji retains his position as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Other board members featured on the first list are Yahaya Umar Namahe, Yahaya Aminu Abdulhadi, and Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali and Aminu Suleiman.

Tinubu 'determined' to develop south-east and northwest

After receiving the president's first list of nominations, it was gathered that the senate adjusted the NWDC's establishment act to accommodate members from other geo-political zones.

Onanuga said President Tinubu complied with the adjustment in the new list, with the following named to represent the six zones:

Chukwu Chijioke Ahmed Mohammed Engr. Ahmed Rufai Timasaniyu Macdonalds Michael Uyi Yemi Ola Babatunde Dada

Furthermore, the statement from the presidency indicates that President Tinubu has equally appointed Emeka Atuma as chairman and Mark Okoye as the managing director/chief executive officer of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), subject to their confirmation by the senate.

Other members are Okey Ezenwa, Barrister Ugochukwu Agballah, Hyacinth Ikpor, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo.

The additional nominees are Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

Prince Obinna Obiekweihe, executive director (Projects); Senator Anthony Agbo, executive director, finance and administration; and Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja, executive director (corporate services), were also nominated.

According to the presidency, the Nigerian leader "reiterated his commitment to regional development and expects the new nominees, as pioneers, to utilise their wealth of experience and expertise to actualise the mandates of the two commissions and develop their regions."

