The national assembly has been invaded by over 5000 activists protesting against the Coastal Guards Establishment Bill

The group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, stormed the upper chamber with different descriptions against the bill

They urged the Senate to reject the bill, arguing that it would lead to overlapped functions as there were many marine security operatives, including the Nigerian navy

Over 5,000 activists, comprising youth and women from across Nigeria, protested at the National Assembly in Abuja, expressing strong opposition to the Coastal Guards Establishment Bill. Under the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria umbrella, the protesters carried placards and banners with messages like "No to Coastal Guards Bill" and "Don't Waste Our Resources." They chanted slogans and sang songs, demanding the National Assembly reject the bill.

Kabir Adamu Matazu, the group's spokesperson, argued that the Coastal Guards Bill duplicates the functions of existing security agencies, such as the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Marine Police, and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Protest rocks Senate over marine coast bill Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Why Senate urged to reject marine guard bill

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Matazu emphasized that the bill wastes resources creates confusion and conflict among security agencies, and is unnecessary given Nigeria's internationally acclaimed security agencies.

The protesters urged the National Assembly to reject the bill and instead strengthen existing institutions. They also called on the government to address fundamental problems facing the country rather than embark on unnecessary adventures. Matazu highlighted duplications in the bill, citing the Merchant Shipping Act and NIMASA Act and the involvement of Coastal Guards in monitoring and security surveillance, already handled by the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Navy.

Matazu emphasized that establishing the Nigerian Coastal Guards would complicate maritime sector coordination, initiate unnecessary competition, and undermine cohesion, leading to anarchy. He posited that criminal elements would exploit this, enhancing negative ratings and potentially re-listing Nigeria on the Maritime Piracy Index. He stressed that Nigeria does not need a Coastal Guard, and the bill should be rejected to avoid wasting time and public funds.

Source: Legit.ng