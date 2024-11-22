The DSS has reportedly arrested a man identified as Kennedy Tabuko for attempting to incite the public against the NNPC policies

A source in the secret police disclosed that Tabuko was invited for questioning to understand the motive of his actions

On Thursday, November 21, Tabuko and others stormed the national assembly to demand transparency in the ongoing probe of the alleged importation of adulterated fuel into the country

Kennedy Tabuko, self-proclaimed leader of the Niger Delta Development Initiative, was taken into custody by the Department of State Service (DSS) for questioning over his attempts to incite the public against government policies.

According to a top security source, Tabuko was invited for questioning by the secret police due to multiple attempts to mobilize unsuspecting youths to protest against federal government policies.

DSS arrested a man who protested against government policies in Abuja Photo Credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that Tabuko's most recent effort involved organizing a protest at the National Assembly on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to demonstrate against NNPC policies. However, security agents intercepted him before the protest could take place. The source says the DSS is thoroughly investigating Tabuko's activities to uncover his motives and identify potential collaborators.

Protesters storm National Assembly

On Thursday, protesters stormed the national assembly to demand transparency in the ongoing probe into the alleged importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria. They questioned the national assembly since the inauguration of the joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Among the demands of the protesters is the inclusion of civil society groups, civil society and experts in the investigative panel to enhance transparency in the ongoing probe.

In a democratic society, freedom of expression is essential, and individuals have the right to express their opinions and dissent peacefully. However, governments are also responsible for maintaining public safety and preventing harm.

Alex Ikwechegh: House of Reps take action

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had condemned its member caught in a viral video assaulting an e-hailing driver

Akin Rotimi Jr, the spokesperson of the House, said the national assembly takes the allegation of assault seriously and condemned the development

According to Rotimi Jr, the House monitors the situation and urges the public to remain calm and allow the police to do their job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng