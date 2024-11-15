The Coalition in Support of National Security Advancement (CSNSA) warns that the proposed Coast Guard Bill contradicts Section 217 of the Nigerian Constitution

The CSNSA highlights the financial burden of establishing a new Coast Guard, advocating for strengthening the Nigerian Navy

The coalition suggests empowering the Navy and creating a civilian-controlled maritime agency for non-military tasks

Five civil society organizations (CSOs) have rejected the proposed Nigerian Coast Guard Bill currently before the National Assembly, describing it as "anti-Nigerian."

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, the Coalition in Support of National Security Advancement (CSNSA) argued that the bill could jeopardize national security, strain the economy, and conflict with constitutional provisions.

Okwa Dan and Bilal Abdulahi, speaking for the coalition, raised concerns about the bill's overlap with the Nigerian Navy’s roles and its potential to divert resources from existing military operations.

“The Nigerian Navy has earned international recognition for its maritime security efforts.

"Rather than creating an entirely new entity, we should focus on empowering the Navy to handle both military and civilian maritime functions,” the coalition stated.

CSOs raise constitutional and economic concerns over the bill

The CSNSA pointed out that the bill contradicts Section 217 of the Nigerian Constitution, which recognizes only the Army, Navy, and Air Force as branches of the Armed Forces, Leadership reported,

Establishing a Coast Guard, the group warned, would require constitutional amendments and could lead to jurisdictional and operational conflicts.

“Unity of command is vital during emergencies. A Coast Guard under a civilian ministry could create legal ambiguities and operational inefficiencies," the coalition emphasized.

They also highlighted the economic burden of maintaining a new maritime force, citing the $13 billion annual cost of the U.S. Coast Guard as an example.

Instead of creating a new force, the coalition proposed strengthening the Nigerian Navy and establishing a civilian-run maritime agency to handle non-military tasks like environmental protection, customs enforcement, and search and rescue, New Telegraph reported.

“This approach avoids duplication, adheres to constitutional limits, and aligns with global best practices,” the CSNSA stated.

CSOs urge Tinubu, NASS tro rejct bill

Urging the National Assembly to reject the bill, the coalition called on its sponsors to apologize to Nigerians for advancing what it termed "unnecessary and harmful legislation."

“We humbly request President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to prioritize the Nigerian Navy’s capacity-building efforts and consider non-military options for maritime security management,” the coalition concluded.

