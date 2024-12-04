The Senate has announced the suspension of the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly

The Nigerian Senate has suspended action on President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills due to their controversy. The Senate has instructed its Committee on Finance to pause further actions on public hearings and other matters related to the tax reform bills until the issues are resolved. This decision was made known by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary session on Wednesday, December 4.

Recall that the tax reform bills have been met with opposition from various stakeholders, including Northern governors, who have rejected the bills, describing them as anti-democracy. The National Economic Council has also requested that the tax reforms bill be withdrawn from the National Assembly for more consultations. Senator Shehu Buba has stated that Northern Senators have agreed to recall the Tax Reforms Bills, citing the need for a thorough review by tax policy experts.

Why Senate suspends debate on tax reforms bills

Barau stated that the Senate has constituted a special committee to meet with the executive branch and work with the Federal Government to resolve the issues surrounding the tax reform bills. This committee will hold a forum with stakeholders, including the Attorney General of the Federation, to address all areas of disagreement and ensure the interests of all parties are addressed.

The Deputy Senate President also emphasized the need for dialogue and consensus in resolving the issues surrounding the tax reform bills. He noted that the Senate has consistently provided solutions to national challenges through dialogue and consensus since 1999.

The committee established by the Senate will meet with the Attorney General on Thursday, December 5, to address the issues surrounding the tax reform bills. The Senate Committee on Finance has been directed to pause further actions on public hearings and other matters related to the tax reform bills until the issues are resolved.

