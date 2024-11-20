Amid permutations for the 2027 general election, Arewa Forum has declared support for northern presidential candidates

The Forum announced this on Wednesday, at its National Executive Council meeting held in Kaduna state

In a communique by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, faulted President Tinubu's economic reforms

In a significant twist, on Wednesday, November 20, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) announced its decision to support northerners running for the presidency and other offices who might be interested in contesting elections in 2027.

2027 presidency: Why ACF dumped Tinubu for northern politicians

This move is intended to rescue the region and the country from the current socio-economic challenges.

At its national executive council meeting in Kaduna state, the Forum expressed concern over the deplorable economic situation in the Northern region under the President Tinubu's administration, blaming poor socio-economic policies of the federal government for the region’s deteriorating condition.

ACF warned that unless urgent steps are taken, the North may face severe economic difficulties.

The Forum however stated that it will declare support for Northern politicians committed to saving the region and the country in the 2027 general election.

In a communique by its national publicity secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, ACF called on President Tinubu to review, reassess, reevaluate and re-order the direction of its economic policies in the interest of Nigerians.

“Security is an irreducible minimum of human existence. In this regard, insecurity in its various manifestations remains the most worrisome challenge of Arewa people, that has even started to corrosively undermine the authority of government; such that people have started to ask what the purpose of government is,” the communique read.

