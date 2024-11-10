The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) observed some progress in Nigeria’s security, including improved safety on the Gusau-Funtua road

ACF’s spokesperson, Baba Mohammed voiced concern over a new terrorist group in Sokoto, whose members speak French and a form of Arabic

Mohammed urged public support and patience, affirming that Nigeria’s new military leadership is focused on tackling security threats

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has assessed President Bola Tinubu's approach to Nigeria's security issues, acknowledging some progress while expressing concerns about emerging threats.

Speaking Legit.ng on Saturday, November 9, Baba Mohammed, the ACF spokesperson, highlighted recent improvements in security operations.

However, Mohammed noted that new terrorist groups are posing additional challenges.

Mohammed said:

“In the last few months, we have seen some positive actions by the armed forces, such as leadership changes, strategic redeployments, and some success in tackling insecurity in the north.

"For example, the notorious Gusau-Funtua road has seen significant improvements in safety, but much more remains to be done.”

ACF draws FG's attention to new terror group's emergence

The ACF’s spokesperson expressed particular concern over a new terror group, Lakurawa, reportedly operating in Sokoto State.

Mohammed revealed that the group’s members said to communicate in French and a variant of Arabic, unlike any previously seen in Nigeria.

He said:

“Residents report that this new group does not speak English or any Nigerian language, which raises questions about their origins and intentions.

"While the Defense Headquarters has acknowledged their presence, people need assurance that this group will not grow into a major threat, as we’ve seen with Boko Haram and other groups.”

Despite the challenges, Mohammed called for patience and public support for the military’s ongoing efforts, noting the commitment of Nigeria’s current military leadership.

He said:

“There is reason to believe the new leadership is taking these issues seriously. The success of the Armed Forces directly affects our safety, so we must support their efforts while holding them accountable."

