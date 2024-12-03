Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has suspended the commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy matters Uchenna Igwe.

Legit.ng recalls that Nwifuru earlier ordered the suspension of Health and Housing commissioners, Dr. Moses Ekuma and Francis Ori over allegations of gross misconduct.

The suspended commissioner was said to failed in his duties Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Ekuma was suspended following an incident where six ministry officials were caught allegedly stealing government property, leading to their arrest and the commissioner’s three-month suspension.

Governor Nwifuru suspended Igwe over alleged gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

According to Channels Television, Igwe was indefinitely suspended with immediate effect on Monday, December 2.

He made this while briefing newsmen at his office, New Government, Ochudo Centenary City in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Igwe’s suspension made it the fourth commissioner that had been recently suspended.

The suspended commissioner was said to failed in his duties to effectively carry out Nwifuru’s assignment.

It was gathered that the assignment is concerning the payment of local government pension by a council chairman in the state.

Governor Nwifuru reiterated that his administration is committed to delivering people’s charter of needs.

