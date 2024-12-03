Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has vowed to withhold salary of civil servants and replace any worker that comply with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike action.

Nwifuru stated this during a Live broadcast held at his office, government House Centenary City Abakaliki on Monday.

Legit.ng reported that workers in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Cross River states have commenced a one-week warning strike to demand the implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

The strike action, which started on December 2, follows a directive from the NLC for workers in states where the new minimum wage has not been implemented.

Nwifuru issues ultimatum to striking workers

But Governor Nwifuru, who recently approved N75,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, was angered by the industrial action of organised labour in Ebonyi.

He threatened to not only withhold their salary but also replace any worker who failed to be in the office in the next 72hours.

According to him, he has done so much for workers in the State and frown at the action taken by their leadership in the state.

His words:

“If you didn’t go to work. Not only that I will not pay you salary. But I will replace you within 72 hours in your office. And I have called the chairman civil service commission.”

