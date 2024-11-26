The governor of Ebonyi state, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the suspension of Health and Housing commissioners, Dr. Moses Ekuma and Francis Ori over allegations of gross misconduct

The suspension of Dr. Moses Ekuma, the Commissioner for Health, follows an incident where six ministry officials were caught allegedly stealing government property, leading to their arrest and the commissioner’s three-month suspension

The state's commissioner for information, Jude Okpor, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday and shared further details

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state, has suspended the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma and his Housing and Urban Development counterpart, Francis Ori.

Ebonyi gov suspends health and housing commissioners

The Punch reported that the commissioners were suspended on Monday, November 25, during the state executive council meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The commissioner for information and state orientation, Jude Okpor, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, November 26.

The statement read:

“Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.”

Why did Nwifuru suspend the commissioners?

It was gathered that the development may be connected to the alleged theft of pieces of property belonging to the Ministry of Health by its officials and the reported underperformance of the Housing and Urban Development commissioner and his shoddy handling of the Amaeze Housing Scheme in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the governor was in the health ministry’s premises on Saturday night and met a scene where six officials were caught allegedly diverting government materials.

He, therefore, ordered their arrest and eventual prosecution.

