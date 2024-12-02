President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has fired back at Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state

Governor Zulum, while rejecting the Tax Reform Bill by the president, called on the federal government not to rush in passing the bill, citing the case of PIB that took 20 years

However, Temitope Ajayi, one of Tinubu's spokesperson, described the governor's comment as a backward thinking, adding that Nigeria lost a lost of investments during the waithood

The presidency has described the comment of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as a backward-thinking, while reacting to the latter's outburst on the controversial tax reform bill.

Governor Zulim recently joined the northern elites who rejected the bill, adding that it will affect the north severally and make the people of the region poor.

During his defence, the governor cited the case of the PIB that took the national assembly 20 years before it was passed and wondered why the federal government was in a hurry to pass the Tax Reform Bills.

Tinubu's aide tackles Governor Zulum

However, President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, described the governor's comment as a backward thinking, noting that Nigeria lost lots of investment during the 20 years that it took the PIB to be passed into law.

Ajayi also debunked the idea that the Tax Reform Bills was being rushed to pass at the national assembly, adding that it took the presidential fiscal policy and tax reforms committee fourteen months to come up with the bill.

According to him, members of the committee were eighty professionals, who were drawn from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory. Ajayi's comment was accompanied with a scheduled of the committee's engagement plan with stakeholders.

Highlights of tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

According to Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on public communication and orientation will help promote sustainable economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng