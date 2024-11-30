The Katsina State Government has reached a landmark agreement with the State Joint Public Service Negotiation Council to implement the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000. This agreement marks a significant milestone in labour relations within the state, as it ensures that all categories of workers will receive consequential salary adjustments effective from December 2024.

The agreement was signed by the Head of Katsina State Civil Service, the Secretary to the State Government, and representatives of the labour unions. This development is a testament to the state government's commitment to improving the welfare of its workers. The implementation of the new minimum wage is expected to have a positive impact on the state's economy, as it will increase the purchasing power of workers and boost consumer spending.

The Katsina State Government had earlier inaugurated a committee to recommend modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage. The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, was given a three-week deadline to submit its report. The committee's recommendations formed the basis of the agreement signed with the labour unions.

The implementation of the new minimum wage is a significant achievement for the Katsina State Government. It demonstrates the government's commitment to improving the lives of its citizens. The government's efforts to improve its workers' welfare are expected to positively impact the state's economy and social development.

The agreement has been welcomed by labour unions in the state, who have been advocating for the implementation of the new minimum wage. The unions have praised the state government for its commitment to improving the welfare of workers, and they have expressed optimism that the implementation of the new minimum wage will have a positive impact on the state's economy.

