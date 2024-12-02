Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Nasarawa government has reached an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to pay N70,500 to the state's workers as minimum wage.

Legit.ng reports that the remuneration is slightly higher than the federal government's approved new national minimum wage (N70,000).

Ismaila Okoh, the NLC chairman in Nasarawa state, disclosed the update regarding the agreement, according to a report by The Punch on Monday, December 2.

Legit.ng, however, gathered that no document had been signed regarding the implementation.

Against this backdrop, the Nasarawa state chapter of the NLC on Sunday, December 1, declared its readiness to declare a strike if the minimum wage was not paid. Okoh disclosed that a notice of strike had been issued to all the labour members.

He said:

“We have notified all our members to embark on strike tomorrow (today, Monday, December 2) because of the non-implementation of the national minimum wage in the state.

“Although the minimum wage committee set up by the state government has agreed to start paying N70,500, no document has been signed to that effect up till this moment.

“So, we are observing the situation to see if the documents on the minimum wage will be signed before tomorrow morning. However, if nothing is done between now and midnight, our members will have to fully comply with the strike as they were directed.”

Legit.ng reports that the minimum wage is important in Nigeria's challenging economy. This is because a higher minimum wage can give employees more disposable income to meet basic needs and improve their standard of living. Many workers often call for increased salaries to cater for their welfare.

Workers receive new minimum wage in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that just over a month after approving a new minimum wage, the Rivers state government commenced implementing the N85,000 it promised.

Public school teachers and other state workers disclosed that they had received their November salary alert, which included the new wage amount. Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng