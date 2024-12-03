The Nigerian Presidency assured that the tax reform bills would not favor Lagos and Rivers or disadvantage northern Nigeria, calling claims misinformation

Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said the reforms aim to improve life for all Nigerians and confirmed agencies like TETFUND and NASENI would continue to receive funding

Yakubu Dogara urged northern leaders to prioritize national development over ethnic sentiments and questioned the claims of insufficient consultation

The Nigerian Presidency has reassured the public that the proposed tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly will not disadvantage northern Nigeria or unduly benefit Lagos and Rivers states.

This follows rising concerns voiced by Borno State governor Babagana Zulum and other northern leaders.

Presidency sends message to Nigerians regarding tax reform Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Monday, December 2, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga emphasized that the reforms are designed to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians, especially those in vulnerable communities.

Onanuga described claims that the bills would favor certain states as unfounded and based on misinformation.

“The tax reform bills will not make Lagos or Rivers states more affluent than others, nor will they impoverish any region,” Onanuga said.

He called on Nigerians to dismiss divisive narratives that could polarize the nation over the legislative proposals.

Onanuga clarified that the bills would not abolish agencies like the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), or the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which will continue to receive budgetary funding.

Northern leaders urged to prioritize national development

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, weighed in on the debate, urging northern leaders to approach the tax reforms with a practical mindset, setting aside ethnic and religious biases for the region's long-term benefit, Daily trust reported.

During a Channels Television town hall on the reforms in Abuja, Dogara challenged leaders to adopt a leadership approach that prioritizes regional progress over sentiment.

“We Northern leaders should remove the cap of ethnicity and religious sentiments and put on the cap of leadership to face the reality, which the bills will bring,” Dogara said.

He also criticized senators who claimed the bills had not been sufficiently consulted upon, questioning the depth of consultation in their own legislative practices, The Punch reported.

“How many people do they consult when making laws? Some state laws are written in the living rooms of governors,” Dogara remarked.

36 states reject Tinubu’s tax reform bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a decisive move, the 36 state governors of Nigeria under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have called for the immediate withdrawal of the National Tax Reforms Bill.

This demand threatens the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms committee.

Source: Legit.ng