Amid the battle with Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara on Thursday said his administration has improved the welfare of civil servants

Fubara, at the launch of the Emblem Appeal Fund, said Rivers people are happy with his administration as civil servants now earn N120,000, N140,000

The governor spoke after announcing and approving the payment of N85,000 new minimum wage

After approving a higher minimum wage, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has expressed that the people, particularly civil servants, are excited about his administration due to its people-oriented policies and programmes.

Workers now earn N120,000 and N140,000, Fubara says

Fubara made these assertions on Thursday, November 28, at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt, during the launch of the Emblem Appeal Fund in preparation for Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, 2025.

He pointed to the increase in salaries, with civil servants now earning between N120,000 and N140,000, a significant improvement from the previous N70,000.

“The greatest joy for any government is to ensure the happiness of its people. Today, our civil servants are jubilating because their salaries have improved. They will remember this and recognize that this government made a difference in their lives,” he said.

As reported by Vanguard, Fubara assured that his government is committed to fulfilling its obligations to the people, protecting the state from those who seek to disrupt governance, and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The governor highlighted key developments, including the employment of 2,000 professionals in the health sector and the approval of 1,000 new positions for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) and Post-Primary Schools Boards.

He clarified that the previously planned 10,000 civil service appointments were suspended in favor of more strategic hiring for professional roles.

Governor Fubara further emphasized the government’s success in improving the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, are in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

