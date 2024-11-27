Has Bianca Ojukwu Dumped APGA After Accepting Tinubu’s Appointment? Party Chair Speaks
- Sly Ezeokenwa, chairman of the APGA, has cleared the air about Bianca Ojukwu's membership of the party after being appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Tinubu
- Ezeokenwa, in a trending interview on Wednesday, also explained how he spoke with President Tinubu regarding the appointment of opposition party members to his cabinet
- Ezeokenwa spoke after emerging victorious at the Supreme Court and was declared the authentic chairman of APGA
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has said Bianca Ojukwu remains a member of the party despite her appointment as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
APGA Chairman confirms Bianca Ojukwu’s membership
Bianca Ojukwu, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s widow, a member of APGA, was appointed as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs when Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet in October 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 27, Ezeokenwa, confirmed that Bianca Ojukwu has not left APGA.
“I called on the president and I commend him on that appointment. She (Bianca) is a member of APGA, she is a BoT member of the party till date, she has not resigned her membership of the party. She had that appointment as a member of the party,” Ezeokenwa said.
Why Tinubu appointed opposition party members
The APGA chairman noted that the party granted Ojukwu permission to take up the ministerial assignment.
He stated that what the president did was what he has always advocated which is for members of opposition parties to be given opportunity to serve in Tinubu’s government.
“The earliest call I did to the president is to ensure now that you have won the election and the Supreme Court has affirmed your election as the president of Nigeria, it is now time to close ranks because the people that can help you achieve your manifesto are not domiciled within your party, you have technocrats that are in other political parties,” he said.
The APGA leader maintained that Ojukwu’s appointment as a minister is a plus for the opposition party which according to him is ready to be part of an inclusive government.
Read more about Bianca Ojukwu here:
- Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu? Bianca Ojukwu opens up
- “In this respect”: Bianca Ojukwu speaks on plan for Nigeria’s foreign policy
- 2027: “Why Tinubu appointed Bianca Ojukwu as minister,” PDP chieftain spills in trending interview
APGA chairmanship: Ezeokenwa wins at Supreme Court
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 27, affirmed Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, invalidating Chief Edozie Njoku’s claim.
The court emphasized that the issue of party leadership is an internal matter and not justiciable, criticizing Njoku for attempting to enforce a non-executory judgment.
Reacting to the judgment, Ezeokenwa praised the Judiciary for resolving the leadership dispute and reaffirming his position.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.