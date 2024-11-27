Sly Ezeokenwa, chairman of the APGA, has cleared the air about Bianca Ojukwu's membership of the party after being appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Tinubu

Ezeokenwa, in a trending interview on Wednesday, also explained how he spoke with President Tinubu regarding the appointment of opposition party members to his cabinet

Ezeokenwa spoke after emerging victorious at the Supreme Court and was declared the authentic chairman of APGA

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has said Bianca Ojukwu remains a member of the party despite her appointment as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ezeokenwa Sly APGA chairman speaks on Bianca Ojukwu dumping party for APC. Photo credit: Ezeokenwa Sly Jr, @Ojukwu_Bianca

Source: Twitter

APGA Chairman confirms Bianca Ojukwu’s membership

Bianca Ojukwu, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s widow, a member of APGA, was appointed as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs when Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet in October 2024.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 27, Ezeokenwa, confirmed that Bianca Ojukwu has not left APGA.

“I called on the president and I commend him on that appointment. She (Bianca) is a member of APGA, she is a BoT member of the party till date, she has not resigned her membership of the party. She had that appointment as a member of the party,” Ezeokenwa said.

Why Tinubu appointed opposition party members

The APGA chairman noted that the party granted Ojukwu permission to take up the ministerial assignment.

He stated that what the president did was what he has always advocated which is for members of opposition parties to be given opportunity to serve in Tinubu’s government.

“The earliest call I did to the president is to ensure now that you have won the election and the Supreme Court has affirmed your election as the president of Nigeria, it is now time to close ranks because the people that can help you achieve your manifesto are not domiciled within your party, you have technocrats that are in other political parties,” he said.

The APGA leader maintained that Ojukwu’s appointment as a minister is a plus for the opposition party which according to him is ready to be part of an inclusive government.

Read more about Bianca Ojukwu here:

APGA chairmanship: Ezeokenwa wins at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 27, affirmed Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, invalidating Chief Edozie Njoku’s claim.

The court emphasized that the issue of party leadership is an internal matter and not justiciable, criticizing Njoku for attempting to enforce a non-executory judgment.

Reacting to the judgment, Ezeokenwa praised the Judiciary for resolving the leadership dispute and reaffirming his position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng