The court has overturned the suspension of Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the Kano anti-corruption agency

The Court of Appeal faulted the tribunal's order and directed that the case reassigned to a new panel of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)

Mahaji's legal victory came after his counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), argued that the CCT’s suspension order violated his client’s right to a fair hearing

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Friday, December 6, set aside the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) suspending Mr. Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

A three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Umaru Fadawu, also ordered that the matter be re-assigned to another panel of the CCT.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that Justice Fadawu, in the decision, agreed with the arguments of Magaji’s counsel, Mr Adeola Adedipe, SAN, that the Tribunal’s order was prejudicial and amounted to his client’s denial of fair hearing.

Previous court ruling on Magaji's case

The CCT had, on April 4, 2024, in Abuja, ordered the suspension of Magaji from office.

The three-member Tribunal, headed by the embattled Justice Danladi Umar, gave the order following allegations of misconduct slammed against Magaji by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In his ruling, Justice Umar dismissed Magaji’s motion and held that the Tribunal had the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.

Why was Magaji suspended?

Legit.ng reported Alhaji Muhuyi Magaji was relieved of his position as the chairman, Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complains Commission.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal suspended Magaji over allegations bordering on corruption filed against him in 2023.

Magaji's suspension was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mrs. Veronica Kato, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

