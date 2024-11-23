The APDD criticized Atiku Abubakar's comments on Tinubu's $2.2 billion loan request, dismissing them as "baseless" and lacking strategic insight.

APDD President Engr. Moses Odaudu highlighted the potential of well-managed loans to boost growth and urged Atiku to focus on transparency efforts

The group accused Atiku of ignoring revenue reforms and misleading Nigerians with claims of poorly negotiated loans

The Arewa Professionals for Democracy and Development (APDD) has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his recent comments about President Bola Tinubu's $2.2 billion foreign loan request.

Recall that the National Assembly had approved the loan, sparking diverse reactions across the country.

Atiku is under fire for probing Tinubu's load request Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

Atiku, the 2023 People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, raised concerns about the potential for government mismanagement and embezzlement of the funds.

APDD slams Atiku over comments

In response, the APDD accused Atiku of projecting his values onto the current government and dismissing the strategic intent behind the loan.

Engr. Moses Odaudu, President of the APDD, said in a statement cited by Legit.ng, said:

"Atiku’s criticism is nothing more than the final twitching of an expired creature.

"His remarks ignored critical aspects of economic management that could see these loans stimulate growth, create jobs, and enhance public services if properly managed.”

Odaudu emphasized that loans, when properly invested in infrastructure, could serve as vital economic tools.

"Instead of focusing on baseless accusations, Atiku should be concerned with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability," Odaudu added.

The APDD also expressed disappointment over Atiku’s focus on the potential negative impact of the loan, calling his comments “infantile tantrums.”

The group argued that while it is crucial to scrutinize government actions, Atiku’s approach lacked a broader understanding of international finance and the strategic decisions involved in borrowing.

Odaudu also pointed out that Atiku's comparisons of exchange rates and claims that the loans were poorly negotiated were misleading.

“He failed to acknowledge the ongoing reforms in revenue collection by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Customs,” he said.

Atiku fires Tinubu over 2023 election results

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has dismissed the claim that he was jealous of President Bola Tinubu.

The presidency had earlier accused Atiku of jealousy after the latter claimed that Tinubu stole his mandate.

Atiku then urged Tinubu to focus on governance rather than fighting the opposition while highlighting the policy flip-flops of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng