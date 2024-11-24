The national disciplinary committee (NDC) of the PDP may be powerless to sanction members who have erred against the party, according to a new report

Although the Tom Ikimi-led committee vowed to be decisive in restoring the hope and confidence of the PDP, Legit.ng understands that the party's bigwigs may evade sanctions

One of the reasons noted was that the composition of former minister Ikimi’s committee does not follow these requirements, hence "they cannot bark or bite"

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that the national disciplinary committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not sanction erring members before the next convention of the party.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, November 24, a senior PDP member stated that the national disciplinary committee (NDC) explained that any sanction imposed by the Umar Damagum-constituted NDC would be invalid. The top PDP chieftain argued that the party’s constitution did not recognise the committee.

He said:

“You can’t build something on a flawed foundation. Since the composition of Tom Ikimi’s committee does not follow these requirements, they can’t bark or bite. Any sanction they propose can be legally challenged and will be deemed null and void.”

Meanwhile, the date of the next PDP convention is not yet known.

Furthermore, in the same vein, a former deputy spokesperson for the party, said he does not expect any action from the reconciliation committee, headed by a former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

His words:

“Every agitation has been suspended till the convention. Those who want to remove Damagum have also stopped their move because of the convention. If the party sanctions anybody now, it will cause another crisis. Why not wait till the convention where everything will be sorted out?

"The committee is not likely to do anything before the convention; that is the understanding I have.”

The opposition party has been embroiled in an internal crisis since 2022, which has polarised its national working committee (NWC).

In August, the party’s leadership constituted a national reconciliation committee. Still, the crisis has not abated.

“Tinubu is PDP’s problem”: Sowunmi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Sowunmi, a top PDP chieftain, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his (PDP) party’s main problem.

Sowunmi faulted the appointment of former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

