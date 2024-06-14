At an event marking 25 years of Nigeria's uninterrupted democratic governance, key figures, including Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Babatunde Fashola emphasised the importance of protecting the nation’s democracy

They highlighted significant achievements and legal reforms under the democratic system, while foreign diplomats praised Nigeria's democratic resilience and pledged continued support

The event underscored the need for ongoing public vigilance and commitment to democratic values for sustained national progress

Lagos, Nigeria – In a powerful assembly at the Lagos State House of Assembly, key figures, including Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, former governor Mr Babatunde Fashola, and various foreign diplomats emphasised the critical importance of protecting Nigeria's democracy.

This call to action was made during an event marking 25 years of continuous democratic governance in Nigeria.

Foreign diplomats promise partnerships that will further strengthen Nigeria's democracy Image: Lagos Assembly

Source: Original

The speakers, according to a press statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, collectively acknowledged the trials faced by the nation but affirmed that democracy has been beneficial since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

They highlighted the successful transfer of power, adherence to the rule of law, and the upholding of representation and accountability as milestones worth celebrating.

Speaker Obasa reflected on the nation's journey, stating:

"Our democracy has endured despite challenges and setbacks... We must continue to promote democratic values, protect human rights, and ensure that our democracy remains perpetually unbroken."

He also credited the state legislature with promoting good governance and passing transformative laws that have significantly improved citizens' lives.

Fashola rallies support for Tinubu

Former governor Fashola spoke of democracy as the best means of governance, despite its slow pace, and urged Nigerians to cherish the liberties it provides.

He pointed out the federal system's role in the country's growth, citing legislative and judicial independence across different government levels.

Fashola said:

“As of 1999, if you wanted to build a house in Lagos, you would go and get a permit in Abuja. It was the Lagos State government that went to court to stop it”

Fashola, a godson of the present president, called for calm. He assured that he believed Tinubu would handle the issues of state policing and the minimum wage negotiations in the best possible way.

Diplomats promise partnerships

Foreign diplomats shared their perspectives, with the French Consul General Laurent Favier remarking on democracy's need for constant nurturing.

German Consul General Weert Börner praised Nigeria's federal system for fostering healthy competition.

At the same time, the British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter and the US Consulate General's political chief Michael Ervin expressed their countries' support for Nigeria's democratic journey.

The British diplomat said:

“In these challenging times, it is important that we support each other in our shared commitment to democracy. Nigeria’s democratic resilience and significance in West Africa serves as an example to other nations seeking to strengthen and protect their own democracies.”

“The UK looks forward to partnering with Lagos and Nigeria in the next 25 years and more.”

Source: Legit.ng