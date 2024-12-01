President Tinubu’s recent trip to France for the Paris summit, accompanied by top officials like Governors Wike and Sanwo-Olu, has drawn public backlash

For example, activist Omoyele Sowore criticized the officials’ attendance, calling it absurd and a misuse of public funds

Political analyst David Itopa who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng condemned the trip as wasteful, stating Tinubu's administration often spends taxpayers' money on frivolous activities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent trip to France for the Paris summit on a new global financial pact has attracted criticism, especially after several high-profile Nigerian officials, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were seen accompanying him.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu left Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, joined by members of the presidential policy advisory council and senior government officials.

This development led to a scathing reaction from Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher who emphasized the trip's perceived absurdity.

“This boy from France must be shocked at how full-grown men left their duty posts in Nigeria to come and shake hands with him in Paris after a red-eye flight," Sowore said.

He continued:

"Jobless old men! You can bet they will still return to Nigeria and wait at the airport to receive T-Pain,” Sowore quipped, adding to the chorus of discontent."

More outrage over unnecessary spending

David Itopa, a political expert, voiced anger over what they view as a wasteful expenditure of public funds.

Itopa, a PDP chieftain, spoke exclusively with Legit.ng, expressing disapproval of the presence of state leaders at the event.

He said:

“It is almost an aberration to mention Tinubu’s government in the same sentence as cutting the cost of governance.

"This government has a penchant for wasting taxpayers' money on frivolities. Wike and others have no business with that France trip. It is a needless jamboree that drains public resources."

Tinubu in France: Lagos to host Forum Creation Africa in 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a significant development aimed at strengthening cultural and industrial ties, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Lagos, Nigeria, will host the next edition of the Forum Creation Africa in the second half of 2025.

The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Palais de l'Élysée, following a bilateral meeting between government officials of both nations.

