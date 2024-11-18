In an interesting turn of events, Nigerians took a break from national issues to debate on pictures Maryam Babangida and Stella Obasanjo took with foreign VIPs

The debate was ignited when an X user posted a photo of Stella Obasanjo with the late Queen Elizabeth II, prompting reactions that questioned which former First Lady had the greater impact on Nigeria’s history and fashion

Some X users defended Maryam Babangida, claiming she set the standard for First Lady fashion

Nigerians took to social media platform X to debate the fashion sense and social presence of two former First Ladies, Stella Obasanjo, and Maryam Babangida, alongside prominent global elites.

They compared the style, relevance, and legacies of both women, reigniting discussions about their impact as First Ladies.

What is Stella Obasanjo known for?

The late Stella Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, served as First Lady from 1999 until her tragic death in 2005. She is remembered for her strong advocacy for women’s rights, youth empowerment, and her prominent political presence during her time in office.

Who is Maryam Babangida?

Maryam Babangida, the wife of former military president Ibrahim Babangida, is remembered for launching the "Better Life for Rural Women" program, which focused on improving the welfare of rural women and advocating for gender equality.

Her legacy has continued to influence discussions on women's empowerment in Nigeria.

Why Nigerians are debating over their photos

The conversation began on X.com, when an X user @FS_Yusuf_, posted a photo of Stella Obasanjo with Queen Elizabeth II, and captioned, “No First Lady of Nigeria comes close.”

Many reacted quickly to the post and it started trending; while some users agreed with him, others argued in favour of Maryam Babangida.

@MilliMoney_ tweeted:

"Lmaoooo! No disrespect to Stella but you obviously have never heard of Maryam Babangida, because look at these drips.

"And I am telling you this from the point view of a fashion designer that these styles were way ahead of themselves plus the styling."

@OneJoblessBoy tweeted:

"Queen Elizabeth II and Stella Obasanjo (2003)

"Abuja."

@Cruiseonly1900 tweeted:

"Is Maryam Babangida a joke to you?? Maryam set the pace and others followed suit."

@shyshy6901 tweeted:

"None! Never! Just like Baba himself."

@Lord_of_Nigeria tweeted:

"Pictures like this makes you realise how much Nigeria has declined over the years."

@HenryIkwunemere tweeted:

"Then, you didn’t know Miriam Babangida."

@donchia tweeted:

"When we had class and finesse."

@LA_daLord tweeted:

"Stella Obasanjo was the definition of poise and elegance. She embodied what it meant to be the FIRST LADY of a great nation, her aura of royalty and class was unblemished. We fell off!

@OparaVik tweeted:

"She was nowhere near Mariam Babangida."

See the photos of the former First ladies Nigerians shared on X:

