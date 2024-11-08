Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo credited his late wife, Stella, for her relentless efforts that helped secure his release from prison

At the opening of the 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, Obasanjo praised her impact on his life and public service, calling the hospital a fitting tribute

Obasanjo commended Governor Obaseki for completing the hospital project, and recalled his past collaboration with former Governor Oyegun, reflecting his strong ties to Edo

Benin, Edo state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently shared memories of his time in prison, paying tribute to his late wife, Stella Obasanjo, for her relentless efforts to secure his release.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, Edo State, the former president recalled Stella’s commitment during his detainment under the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

"What My Late Wife Did to Secure My Release From Prison": Obasanjo Speaks

Source: Getty Images

She went everywhere for my freedom, says Obasanjo

The former president said:

"Obasanjo, who was imprisoned over accusations of a coup attempt, highlighted the global efforts his late wife undertook on his behalf.

“My late wife went everywhere to ensure that I came out of prison alive. She was in Vatican City, France, and other parts of the world.

"I had it all coming out of prison.” Obasanjo emphasized Stella’s unwavering support, noting, “No amount of honour would be too much for the role she played.”

Reflecting on Stella’s contributions both to his public life and the country, Obasanjo expressed deep gratitude for the new hospital bearing her name, Vanguard reported

“I had a woman who made tremendous contributions to my achievements in public life,” he remarked.

He further called her efforts “unmatched.”

Stella Obasanjo, a native of Edo State, was not only a vital advocate during his imprisonment but also served as First Lady after his release and eventual rise to the presidency. She tragically passed away during Obasanjo’s second term.

Obaseki lauded over commitment to health

During the inauguration, Obasanjo lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for spearheading the hospital project, praising his dedication to completing the initiative before leaving office, The Punch reported.

He said:

“With this hospital, you’re assured of first-class treatment for any ailment.

“More grace to the governor’s elbows. With this kind of edifice, I can say that the governor started well and is finishing well.”

He also reminisced about his past collaboration with former Governor John Odigie Oyegun, whom he described as an outstanding permanent secretary, underscoring his long-standing connections to Edo State’s leadership.

Edo gov Obaseki discloses days to handover

In another development, Legit.ng reported Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has expressed his readiness to willingly submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the anti-graft agency requires his presence in connection with his eight years of stewardship in the state.

Obaseki made this declaration on Wednesday, November 6, in Abuja during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session, an event highlighting his administration’s achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng