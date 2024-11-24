Dare Glintstone Akinniyi expressed disbelief that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, despite widespread allegations of electoral malpractice, was declared the winner of the Ondo governorship election

The PDP spokesperson pointed out that the financial advantage enjoyed by the APC, including vote buying with amounts ranging from N10,000 to 20,000, influenced the outcome of the poll

Akinniyi further called on the opposition parties in Nigeria to join forces with the PDP to challenge the APC’s dominance in 2027

The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has expressed surprise over Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state's re-election victory, calling the result a "rigged" election due to widespread vote buying.

Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the Ondo state governorship election held on November 19, with a total of 366,781 votes. His closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, secured 117,845 votes.

Ondo guber: PDP accuses APC of election rigging

Following the outcome of the election, Akinniyi accused the APC of using financial incentives, such as offering voters 10,000 to 20,000 naira, to buy votes and secure Aiyedatiwa's victory.

He believed that the economic hardships faced by Nigerians should have been enough for the APC to lose the election, but that was not the case.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 24, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi said:

"It's unfortunate that Nigerians are allowing hunger to define our democracy with their incessant support for APC. APC has indeed weaponized poverty and with 10,000 to 20,000 naira, a voter can be bought against his or her conscience. I can't imagine anyone will agree and allow APC to have a field day in any election.

"From Edo to Ondo, it is crystal clear that APC will want to rig 2027 general elections by all means. If all the opposition parties don't align and form a united force, then we should be prepared to host T-Pain till 2031.

"The incumbent Governor had nothing to show for his alleged victory. In an election with widespread 'vote buying', we can't but expect this results. I can tell you that the results don't reflect the true situation of things."

2027: Akinniyi warns against APC’s growing dominance

Amid permutations over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's scon-term agenda, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi warned that unless opposition parties unite, the APC could manipulate future elections, including the 2027 general elections.

He emphasized the need for the PDP to prepare for the long haul to challenge APC dominance.

However, Akinniyi noted that Nigerians must brace themselves for another seven years of the APC rule unless opposition parties come together to form a united front ahead of future elections.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The collective financial support from APC is much higher than that of the PDP. I will say the people of Ondo lost the election to APC, because they will face the music of their collective decisions.

"The APC seems to be enjoying a 'no opposition' status, with the way govern. For the PDP, the preparation for 2027 should start from now, we need to show the electorates that APC is a cancer and must be stop at all costs. We must galvanize the young people of our party and motivate the structures across the board."

PDP chieftain reacts to Aiyedatiwa's win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent chieftain of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa on his win.

The chieftain, whose statement was shared on social media, also extended words of encouragement to PDP candidate Ajayi.

