FCT, Abuja - In a bold statement, the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to overhaul his administration by removing outdated loyalists and appointing fresh, competent leaders.

The political analyst, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 14, noted that the president must begin to take governance seriously as the country is in a dire situation.

Sam Amadi advises Tinubu Photo credit: Bloomberg/Sam Amadi

Source: UGC

He said:

"My advice to the president is that he should radically rethink and restructure his government starting from the topmost position.

"He needs to at least remove half of the ministers, he needs to remove many people in the villa, and bring in people who are not necessarily loyalists, people who didn't work with him during his tenure as governor."

Recycling Outdated Leaders

Amadi criticized the president for relying on former associates from his time as governor, arguing that they are out of touch with the current realities of federal governance.

His words:

"The recycling of those who worked with him as governor, who had lost touch with reality, who have not upgraded from state to federal and managed the federal government is what will accumulate to failure.

"We saw some mild form of that failure with Osinbajo when he brought the Lagos people and he could not grapple with the complexities of the federal government."

Tinubu urged to get governance right ahead of 2027

Amadi highlighted the personnel issue as a significant barrier to effective governance and emphasized the need for new perspectives and skills.

He said:

"I think that the personnel problem is huge. If Tinubu does well in governance, he has done his campaign for the 2027 elections.

"But currently, Tinubu as a political strategist is overshadowing him as an administrator, and he needs to first reassert and rebalance that, putting more administration ahead of politics."

Tinubu hints at why he dragged 36 governors to court

In another report, President Bola Tinubu hinted at why his administration is dragging the 36 governors in Nigeria to court while lamenting the neglect of the local government areas.

On Thursday, May 30, the president appealed to the state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of council areas.

The president noted the seeming lack of attention for the grassroots, where he observed votes came from and charged his guests to reach out to governors on the local government’s administration in the country to be sympathetic and urgently attend to the needs of the local people.

Source: Legit.ng