International aviation operators across five African countries, including Nigeria, have announced plans to introduce a new levy

The new levy, which is denominated in the US dollar, will see regulators deduct the amount from departing international flights

The decision by the Banju Accord Group Aviation of Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) has raised concerns from experts

The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) says it will introduce a $1 passenger safety levy as part of reforms to boost aviation safety among member countries.

The organisation disclosed that the plan was ratified by the Council of Ministers and will become effective from January 2026 in phases over the next five years.

Safety levy: How will it be deducted?

BAGASOO’s executive director, Jaliza Silva, disclosed in Abuja on Monday, June 30, 2025, that the new levy includes security oversight.

Silver said that the conference is the organisation’s 15th anniversary and provides an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the progress and shape of the aviation industry’s future in Africa.

Will Nigerian passengers pay the levy?

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who was represented at the event by Ibrahim Kana, a Permanent Secretary at the ministry, revealed optimism to collaborate with member countries to ensure passengers’ safety and security.

Chris Najomo, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said the agency has performed its regulatory duty to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers across member countries.

Najomo said that with new routes coming onboard, it is essential to innovate and embrace technology in ensuring a safer and efficient aviation sector in Africa.

The organisation has seven members, including Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

According to reports, in May 2025, member states of the Banjul Group (BAG) adopted a resolution to introduce a $1 Passenger Safety Charge (PSC) on departing international commercial flights.

The members also agreed that existing annual contributions by states to the regional aviation organisations will be phased out upon PSC’s full implementation.

NCAA boss highlights the levy’s significance

Daily Trust’s reporting noted that the decision at the 18th Plenary Session of BAG in Abuja aimed at providing a sustainable funding plan for BAG and BAGASOO.

The event was hosted by the NCAA and brought together aviation ministers and regulators from BAG’s member states.

NCAA’s boos, Najomo, highlighted the importance of the decisions reached at the event.

Experts raise concerns over the new levy

Experts have said the new resolution could cause a spike in regional and international airfares.

They disclosed that passengers are already lamenting high air tickets.

If implemented, Nigerian airlines flying international routes, such as Air Peace and United Airlines, which is mulling international and regional flight operations, could raise their fares

