The atmosphere in the All Progressives Congress (APC) situation room turned jubilant as early election results from the Ondo State governorship election signalled a likely victory for the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Party officials and supporters expressed confidence in a favorable outcome, with many praising the governor's leadership and campaign strategy.

OndoDecides 2024: APC Situation Room in High Spirits as Victory Nears, Video Trends

Reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing (IREV) portal indicate that Aiyedatiwa holds a significant lead over his opponents, Vanguard reported.

With 98% of the results already uploaded, the APC candidate appears poised to secure a decisive victory, leaving the opposition trailing far behind.

APC leaders celebrate progress

Senior APC leaders, including the National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, have publicly expressed their optimism. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Basiru shared a smiling photo with the caption:

“Our mood in Akure now!!! Alhamdulilah,” signaling the party's growing confidence in Aiyedatiwa’s re-election.

Victory mood fueled by strong turnout in key areas

APC supporters have attributed the strong showing to significant voter turnout in Aiyedatiwa's strongholds, including Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas.

Mobilization efforts by local leaders and community groups ensured a robust presence at polling units, particularly in riverine communities.

PDP raises concern over Ondo guber

While the APC celebrates, opposition candidates, particularly Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have raised concerns about the election's conduct. Ajayi, who managed to win his polling unit, cited delays and challenges with INEC's BVAS machines as setbacks during the voting process.

Despite the celebratory mood, APC leaders have urged patience until INEC officially declares the winner.

Meanwhile, supporters continue to express confidence that Aiyedatiwa’s policies and performance during his first term have resonated with voters, paving the way for a likely second term.

