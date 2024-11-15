The off-cycle Ondo state governorship election will hold across the 18 LGAs on Saturday, November 16, 2024

Only qualified and eligible voters would be allowed to participate and cast their votes in choosing who become the next governor of the Sunshine state

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted the INEC guidelines voters must adhere to before they can cast their votes

Akure, Ondo state - Candidates have been campaigning for months to win voters' support in Ondo state's Saturday, November 16, governorship election.

However, not every resident is qualified to vote and participate in the electioneering process.

Only residents who meet the criteria are qualified as eligible voters to choose the candidate of their choice in the off-cycle gubernatorial election.

Who is a voter?

According to INEC guidelines, a voter is a citizen who is 18 years old and above. He/she is duly registered and has his/her name and details in the register of the voter.

What you need to vote in Ondo election

The following are the criteria to be eligible to vote for any candidate of your choice in the Ondo governorship election.

18 years and above

A person must be a Nigerian citizen and 18 years old and above to be able to vote during any election in the country.

Register voter

Those eligible to vote are citizens who have registered and have names correctly entered into the register of voters in the area where they intend to cast their vote.

Polling unit

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), every Nigerian is eligible to vote if he/she has a valid voter’s card, name is on the Register of Voters, and turns up at the polling unit between 8:00am to 2:00pm on Election Day.

Permanent Voter Card

The Permanent Voter’s Card is issued to every voter which qualifies him/her to vote in an election in Nigeria. It is the most important means of identification during elections in Nigeria.

BVAS accreditation

BVAS is an electronic machine called the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. It is used for voter verification and authentication to confirm a voter's identity using either their fingerprints or face.

It ensures that only persons eligible to vote and possessing their PVCs and whose names are on the register of voters of a particular polling unit are allowed to vote at that polling unit and can only vote once.

