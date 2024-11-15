APC, PDP, Others: Five Key Political Facts About Ondo State
- Ondo state is set for another political dynamism as the people will go out to vote for a new governor on Saturday, November 16
- Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the APC flagbearer in the election, and his strongest candidate in the poll, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, are former deputies to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
- This and four other political facts about the state have been compiled ahead of the poll
The Ondo people will go to the polls on Saturday, November 16, to elect a new governor for their dear state, as stated in the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Political pundits have opined that the election is between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
However, there are some political facts about the state that you need to know. Below are some of them:
Only one governor has completed two terms
Olusegun Mimiko made history by becoming the first person to serve two full terms as governor of Ondo State, from 2009 to 2017. He was also Nigeria's first Labour Party governor, achieving a remarkable feat in the country's politics.
Before his tenure, several governors attempted to complete two terms but faced various obstacles. For instance, Ajasin's second term was cut short by the military coup of December 1983, while Olumilua didn't even complete his first term in the brief Third Republic.
Ondo is home to Ijaw people in southwest
Ondo State is a fascinating melting pot of cultures, boasting an impressive ethnic diversity that sets it apart from other Nigerian states. While the majority of its ethnic groups are Yoruba, the state is also home to the Ijaw people, predominantly found in the Ese Odo Local Government Area in the southern senatorial district.
Interestingly, the Ijaw are more commonly associated with Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States, where most of their population has its ancestry. Beyond its cultural richness, Ondo State is also an oil-producing area and a key player in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which aims to promote economic development in the region.
All former governors have died except Mimiko
According to Premium Times, all former governors of Ondo State, except Olusegun Mimiko, have sadly passed away. Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the state's first civilian governor, died in 1997 at 88. Bamidele Olumilua, governor from 1992 to 1993, passed away in 2020 at 80.
Adebayo Adefarati, who governed from 1999 to 2003, died in 2007 at the age of 76, while Segun Agagu, who served from 2003 to 2009, passed away in 2013 at the age of 65. Most recently, Rotimi Akeredolu, who governed from 2017 to 2023, died in 2023 at 67.
Political parties that have governed Ondo
Six political parties have governed the state since its creation in 1967 from the old Western Region. The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) took the reins from 1979 to 1983, followed by the SDP from 1992 to 1993. The Alliance for Democracy (AD) held power from 1999 to 2003, and the PDP took over from 2003 to 2009.
Next, the Labour Party governed from 2009 to 2017, with Olusegun Mimiko serving two consecutive terms as governor. The APC has been in power since 2017, with Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the incumbent governor, who took office on December 27, 2023, following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu. This dynamic mix of parties has shaped the state's politics and development.
Saturday's leading candidates are ex-deputies to Akeredolu
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC and Agboola Ajayi of the PDP are the two leading candidates in the Saturday governorship election.
However, it is pertinent to note that the two candidates served as deputy governors under the late Akeredolu. Agboola fell apart with his former boss in 2020, while Aiyedatiwa served as the deputy when Akeredolu died.
