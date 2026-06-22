Lionel Messi has spoken after breaking the World Cup all-time top scorer record with two goals against Austria

Messi missed a penalty in the ninth minute, but bounced back minutes later with a trademark outside goal

He added a second in the closing seconds of the game to become the World Cup all-time top scorer with 18 goals

Lionel Messi has expressed his thoughts after becoming the World Cup all-time top scorer with 18 goals, surpassing German legend Miroslav Klose.

Messi had the chance to make history in the ninth minute against Austria from the penalty spot after Lautaro Martinez was fouled, but he placed his spot-kick off target.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his first goal against Austria. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentina captain bounced back minutes later with a trademark goal. Facundo Medina crossed to an unmarked Messi with Thiago Almada creating a superb dummy.

Messi placed a brilliant ball into the path of Julian Alvarez in the closing stages, but the striker missed. The Inter Miami star picked it up and scored his second.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored all five Argentine goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has led them into the knockout stage.

Messi reacts after breaking goals record

Messi did not dwell on his personal achievement, but spoke about the beauty of the win and how it will make the team relaxed for their final game against Jordan.

“To be honest, I’m really happy about the win, especially as it’s such a crucial victory, hard-fought and well-earned, but one that gives us peace of mind for what lies ahead,” he told FIFA.

This is the World Cup; it was a very evenly matched, very intense match, and we’re happy to have picked up six points and to have already qualified.”

Lionel Messi speaks to the media after Argentina's win over Austria. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni praises Messi

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni singled out Messi for praise after his record-breaking performance against Austria in their second group stage game.

Scaloni praises Messi as the driving force of the team who makes everyone else work as they should after demonstrating this against Austria.

“Even when the team was struggling, Leo stole the ball, he was committed. Being committed is for a reason and that’s what he brings,” he told FIFA.

“I don’t even know what else to say anymore, nothing is enough. When Leo gets fired up, everyone gets fired up.”

Messi will most likely start on the bench during their final group game against Jordan as Argentina have secured qualification and his minutes need to be managed.

Como youngster Nico Paz is expected to fill his position against the Middle Eastern nation, with Messi coming on for a cameo appearance if needed.

Messi spoke after his hat-trick

Legit.ng previously reported Lionel Messi’s reaction after he scored a hat-trick against Algeria, his first-ever treble in the FIFA World Cup.

As always, he looked forward to the next game, instead of focusing on his personal record of equalling Miroslav Klose’s World Cup goal record.

Source: Legit.ng