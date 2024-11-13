A few days after arresting him, the EFCC has seized former Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa's international passport

This move will prevent Okowa from leaving Nigeria while investigations continue into the alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion funds during his time as governor

The EFCC spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development on Wednesday night and shared further details

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has banned the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, from travelling outside the country following the seizure of his passport after the perfection of his bail conditions.

Recall that the anti-graft agency reportedly arrested and detained Okowa last week for allegedly diverting N1.3 trillion in public funds, but he was granted administrative bail on Sunday.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday, November 13, that Okowa’s passport was allegedly seized by the EFCC as part of his bail condition.

Confirming the development, the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said it is the normal practice for law enforcement agencies to seize passports and other relevant documents pending the conclusion of investigations.

He said:

“That is normal practice in law enforcement; when you grant somebody bail, you ask for the person’s international passport and some other conditions. It is normal.”

Why EFCC is after Okowa

Legit.ng reported that Okowa was arrested last Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, when he reported at the EFCC office following an invitation extended to him over the said amount being part of a 13 percent derivation fund earmarked for oil-producing states.

He was said to have allegedly diverted the money between 2015 and 2023 when he was the governor of Delta State.

