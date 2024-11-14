Ondo Guber Election: List of States APC, PDP Control Ahead of Governorship Poll
- Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will battle it out with candidates from other political parties to retain his seat as Ondo state governor
- The governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 16 across the 18 local government areas
- Other major contenders are Ajayi Agboola (PDP), Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (SDP), Sola Ebiseni (LP)
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Akure, Ondo state - Attention of Nigerians will be on Ondo state as residents trooped out to cast their votes during the governorship election on Saturday, November 16.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ondo state government declared Friday, November 15, as a public holiday for public servants in the state to enable residents participate in the governorship election.
The governorship election will be among the major contenders from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP)
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The sitting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is flying the APC flag, former deputy governor, Ajayi Agboola represents the PDP, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye is from the SDP and LP candidate is Sola Ebiseni.
Legit.ng in this article, compiled a list of all the states and the ruling party in charge of governance.
As of 12 November 2024, there are 21 states with APC governors, 12 states with PDP governors, 1 state each with All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour and New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governors.
List of PDP Controlled States
- Adamawa
- Akwa Ibom
- Bauchi
- Bayelsa
- Delta
- Enugu
- Osun
- Oyo
- Rivers
- Plateau
- Taraba
- Zamfara
List of APC Controlled States
- Benue
- Borno
- Cross River
- Ebonyi
- Edo
- Ekiti
- Gombe
- Imo
- Jigawa
- Kaduna
- Katsina
- Kebbi
- Kogi
- Kwara
- Lagos
- Nasarawa
- Niger
- Ogun
- Ondo
- Sokoto
- Yobe
Court sacks Ondo Labour Party governorship candidate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 13, sacked Olusola Ebiseni, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state.
The appellate court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by some members of the LP on the nomination of Ebiseni as the party’s candidate in the November 16 election.
Ebiseni, the secretary-general of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has been entangled in a candidacy battle with Ayodele Olorunfemi, a unionist.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.