Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will battle it out with candidates from other political parties to retain his seat as Ondo state governor

The governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 16 across the 18 local government areas

Other major contenders are Ajayi Agboola (PDP), Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (SDP), Sola Ebiseni (LP)

Akure, Ondo state - Attention of Nigerians will be on Ondo state as residents trooped out to cast their votes during the governorship election on Saturday, November 16.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ondo state government declared Friday, November 15, as a public holiday for public servants in the state to enable residents participate in the governorship election.

The governorship election will be among the major contenders from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

The sitting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is flying the APC flag, former deputy governor, Ajayi Agboola represents the PDP, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye is from the SDP and LP candidate is Sola Ebiseni.

Legit.ng in this article, compiled a list of all the states and the ruling party in charge of governance.

As of 12 November 2024, there are 21 states with APC governors, 12 states with PDP governors, 1 state each with All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour and New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governors.

List of PDP Controlled States

Adamawa

Akwa Ibom

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Delta

Enugu

Osun

Oyo

Rivers

Plateau

Taraba

Zamfara

List of APC Controlled States

Benue

Borno

Cross River

Ebonyi

Edo

Ekiti

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Katsina

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Lagos

Nasarawa

Niger

Ogun

Ondo

Sokoto

Yobe

Court sacks Ondo Labour Party governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 13, sacked Olusola Ebiseni, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state.

The appellate court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by some members of the LP on the nomination of Ebiseni as the party’s candidate in the November 16 election.

Ebiseni, the secretary-general of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has been entangled in a candidacy battle with Ayodele Olorunfemi, a unionist.

