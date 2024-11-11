Rauf Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, has warned that the current Nigeria's economy could lead to revolution if not immediately addressed

The Osun two terms governor lamented that wealth was not concentrated in the hands of a few when he was growing up as it is now

Aregbesola, who served as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, decried the economic and security challenges of the country

Former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, stating that Nigeria is on the brink of a revolution due to the escalating hunger crisis afflicting millions of citizens.

The country's economic reforms have led to skyrocketing food prices. A 50-kg bag of local rice now sells for N80,000 to N90,000, up from N50,000 to N60,000 prior to the reforms.

According to Salisu Mohammed, deputy country director of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), the situation is dire, with over 1.8 million people in Nigeria at risk of high food insecurity. Continuous conflicts, economic shocks, inflation, and rising food prices have devastated the global food supply, exacerbating the hunger crisis in Nigeria.

Aregbesola warns Tinubu after UN calls

Aregbesola's warning comes as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that $228 million is needed to meet the food and nutrition needs of 1.6 million people in the North East of Nigeria over the next six months. The Nigerian government has responded by implementing various policies and initiatives to address the food crisis, including the release of 102,000 metric tonnes of maize, millet, and garri from the National Food Reserve.

Aregbesola, a former ally of President Tinubu and former governor of Osun state, warned that the situation could lead to revolution if not immediately addressed. He advocated that wealth should not be concentrated in the hands of a few and that insecurity should be immediately addressed.

His statement reads in part:

“When I was born, and during my developmental years, wealth was not as limited to the hands of a very few people as it is today. So, what does that tell us? It tells us that we are in deep trouble.”

See the video of his comment here:

