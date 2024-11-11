President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proffered solution to the ongoing Israeli and Palestinian conflicts

Tinubu called for a two-state solution, where both Israelis and Palestinians can co-exist in security and dignity

The Nigerian leader lamented about the immeasurable suffering on countless lives by the persisted conflict

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for an end to the Israeli and Palestinian conflicts.

Tinubu urged Israel to end the aggression in Gaza, warning that "the conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering." He expressed deep concern for the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Tinubu affirmed the country’s support for a two-state solution Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian leader stated this while addressing the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, November 11.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued on November 11, 2024.

''The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives.”

According to the statement shared by Olusegun Dada on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), the President’s special assistant on social media, @DOlusegun, Tinubu affirmed the country’s support for a two-state solution, where both Israelis and Palestinians can co-exist in security and dignity.

Tinubu urged the parties in the conflicts to respect the basic rights of civilians, consistent with global legal and diplomatic frameworks.

Speaking further, Tinubu said the two-state solution stands as a beacon of hope.

President Tinubu added that the solution represents the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination and peace.

''It is not just a diplomatic article of faith; it is a vision grounded in the principles of equality and mutual recognition. Achieving this vision requires a commitment to dialogue and respect for history.”

Israeli-Palestinian conflicts: War escalates in Gaza

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday, October 3, said a strike three months ago killed three senior Hamas leaders in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the strike killed Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza strip, and two other senior Hamas leaders.

Slain Mushtaha had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas’ force deployment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng