President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bond between Nigeria and the US, particularly in navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Tinubu congratulates Donald Trump Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu is optimistic that Trump's leadership will bring peace closer to the global community. He emphasized the potential for collaborative efforts to promote economic cooperation, foster peace, and tackle global challenges affecting citizens of both nations. The Nigerian president also acknowledged the trust and confidence the American people have placed in Trump's leadership.

This congratulatory message highlights the significance of the US-Nigeria relationship and the potential for future cooperation under Trump's administration. Tinubu's statement also commends Americans for their dedication to democracy.

It's worth noting that Trump's victory has sparked varied reactions globally, with some nations expressing concerns about his policies. However, Tinubu's message signals a willingness to work together and address shared challenges.

Source: Legit.ng