The People Democratic Party (PDP) held a significant event in Abuja on Thursday, November 7. The event inaugurated the Board of Governors and unveiled the roadmap for the People Democratic Institute (PDI).

However, several notable figures were conspicuously absent, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Acting National Chairman Amb. Umar Damagum, BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors Forum.

According to The Guardian, Damagum, Bala, and Wabara were represented at the event, their absence, along with Atiku and Wike's, raised eyebrows. Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki emphasized the importance of building the party on solid ideas before focusing on future aspirations or the 2027 elections.

Seyi Makinde speaks on PDP values

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who attended as Special Guest of Honor and chief unveiler, highlighted the PDI's potential to propel the PDP and showcase its values. His presence underscored the significance of the institute in promoting the party's ideals.

The absence of key leaders sparked speculation about internal dynamics within the PDP. While some leaders were represented, Atiku, Damagum, Wabara, Wike, and Bala Mohammed's non-attendance suggests differing priorities or potential divisions within the party.

Makinde noted that as the PDP moves forward, the success of the People's Democratic Institute will likely depend on unity and cooperation among its leaders. By fostering a strong foundation and clear vision, the party can build momentum for future elections and effectively promote its platform.

Gov Bala makes U-turn on Damagum's chairmanship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, has retracted his campaign against Umar Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman.

The PDP governor has been moving to ensure that Damagum is replaced and the party holds a national convention to set the pace for new leadership in the party.

But at the PDP stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, October 23, Mohammed said the party would not relax and watch Nigeria digress to one-party state.

