Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Some members of an All Progressives Congress (APC) interest group – APC Akida Forum (AAF) – protested at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, November 12.

As reported by Premium Times, the demonstrators demanded an immediate investigation of Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, over alleged links with bandits.

Protesters carry placards during a protest in Abuja. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng recalls that Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, called on Matawalle to resign from his current role if he is a man of honour.

Lawal, in an interview with TVC News, seen by Legit.ng, alleged that Matawalle has links with banditry, a scourge ravaging northwest Nigeria in the past few years. Matawalle has since denied the allegation.

Lawal is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Matawalle belongs to the APC.

In an upset in 2023, Lawal defeated incumbent Matawalle in the March governorship election.

While Lawal is battling the challenge of banditry as the chief security officer of Zamfara state, Matawalle has been tasked by the Bola Tinubu administration with putting out terrorism.

Wading into the issue, AAF’s chairperson, Musa Mahmud, called on the DSS to carry out the investigation to save millions of Nigerians and safeguard the integrity of President Tinubu and security agencies.

Tuesday marked the second time APC Akida protested against Matawalle at a law enforcement agency’s headquarters in less than two months.

Group commends Matawalle, slams Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youth for Peace and Security commended Matawalle for "his strides" in the fight against banditry.

The group alleges that Lawal exaggerated security concerns during Matawalle's tenure to gain attention and support but has failed to fulfil his promises to address the situation effectively now that he is in power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng