Governor Dauda Lawal has said Nigeria's junior minister of defence, Bello Matawalle, has questions relating to crime to answer

Lawal, the No.1 citizen of Zamfara state, levelled heavy allegations against his predecessor in a now-viral interview on a national television

The PDP chieftain said he had information at his disposal which allegedly indicted Matawalle for aiding and abetting banditry

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, has called on Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, to resign from his current role if he is a man of honour.

Lawal, in an interview with TVC News, seen by Legit.ng, alleged that Matawalle has links with banditry, a scourge ravaging northwest Nigeria in the past few years.

Matawalle who serves as the minister of state for defence, was previously the governor of Zamfara state from 2019 to 2023. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

'Matwale fully involved in some banditry issues' - Lawal

The interview trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 19.

Lawal is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Matawalle belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall in an upset in 2023, Lawal defeated incumbent Matawalle in the March governorship election.

While Lawal is battling the challenge of banditry as the chief security officer of Zamfara state, Matawalle has been tasked by the Bola Tinubu administration with putting out terrorism.

Governor Lawal divulged:

“There were lots of issues in the past with my predecessor. In fact, let me say this very categorically. If I were him, I would resign and face all the allegations against me. And that would have been more honourable, because, from all the information we are getting, my predecessor was fully involved in some of these banditry issues.”

Lawal cited a kidnapping case of the children of a permanent secretary of a ministry in Zamfara state who allegedly had to pay ransom through the government house during Matawalle’s tenure (2019 to 2023).

He continued:

“And it was also very clear based on all the allegations that bandits were being kept at government house. There were so many issues. So for me honestly, if I were him, I would step aside and face this allegation until I clear my name before I come back and continue my job.”

Watch the interview below:

Group commends Matawalle, slams Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youth for Peace and Security commended Matawalle for "his strides" in the fight against banditry.

The group alleges that Lawal exaggerated security concerns during Matawalle's tenure to gain attention and support but has failed to fulfil his promises to address the situation effectively now that he is in power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng