The 36 Nigerian governors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Governors Forum have been warned against undermining the Supreme Court verdict on local government autonomy

NULGE, in a statement on Thursday, November 7, raised the allegation that some of the governors are not ready to comply with the Supreme Court judgment

The group warned that any attempt to downplay the judgment on the local government autonomy would be faced with stiff restriction

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has issued a stern warning to state governors who are attempting to undermine the Supreme Court's judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments. This move comes after the Supreme Court ruled on July 11, 2024, that it's unconstitutional for governors to withhold funds allocated to the 774 local government areas (LGAs).

The Supreme Court's verdict was clear: governors cannot dissolve democratically elected local government councils, as this violates the 1999 Constitution. This ruling is a significant victory for local government autonomy in Nigeria. However, NULGE alleged that some governors were trying to circumvent the apex court ruling.

LG autonomy: NULGE explains stance on governors' actions

NULGE's stance is that the governors' actions are unacceptable and would be met with resistance. The union is urging the federal government to ensure that the judgment is implemented and local governments receive their allocated funds directly. This would enable them to function effectively and provide essential services to their communities.

The financial autonomy granted to local governments is expected to boost their ability to manage their affairs independently. With direct funding, local governments can prioritize projects and programs that benefit their residents rather than relying on state governors' approval. This shift in power dynamics is likely to reduce the governors' influence over local government affairs.

As the situation unfolds, NULGE has promised to monitor the governors' actions closely. The union's warning serves as a reminder that the Supreme Court's judgment must be respected, and any attempts to undermine it will face opposition.

