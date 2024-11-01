Edo state Accountant General, Mr. Julius O. Anelu and four other officials have been arrested on Thursday, October 31

Benin City, Edo state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Edo state Accountant General, Mr. Julius O. Anelu and four other officials.

Anelu and the four other suspects are said to be signatories to the state government accounts.

The five officials were reportedly arrested to forestall last-minute withdrawal from the state account.

This is coming after the Edo State House of Assembly allegedly approved the budget about two weeks to the inauguration of Governor-elect, Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

As reported by Daily Trust, the five officials were arrested and detained at the EFCC office in Benin City on Thursday, October 31.

It was gathered that the EFCC intend to keep the arrested officials till November 12, when the tenure of the outgoing government would end.

Governor Godwin Obaseki will hand over power to Okpebholo in about 11 days.

According to a source, the arrest will halt government activities , inability to pay emoluments due to civil servants, pensions, and other public servants.

The source added that the arrest of the five officials will also affect other statutory payments such as security bills and other obligations.

Legit.ng recalls that the Edo state PDP officially filed a petition with the election tribunal, challenging the outcome of the September 21 governorship election.

The PDP accused the APC of attempting to obstruct a court order that allowed the inspection of election materials at the INEC office.

PDP raised concerns about INEC's refusal to review the election results under Section 65 (1C) of the Electoral Act while also condemning the arrests of its members.

