Professor Chima George, Chairman of ABSIEC, announced the outcome of the election on Saturday, November 2

According to the results, the ZLP won 15 of the 17 local governments in the state, while the YPP won the remaining two

The Labour Party's reign in Abia State has ended abruptly, as the relatively unknown Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) made a stunning sweep of 15 out of 17 Local Government Areas in the November 2 local government elections. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) managed to secure the remaining two areas, Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Ngwa

On Saturday night, November 2, Professor Chima George, Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), announced this shocking outcome at the commission's headquarters in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

According to Vanguard, Professor George expressed pride in the commission's accomplishments, stating, "We have fulfilled the duty we were inaugurated on 5th September to carry out. It wasn’t an easy task, but we went beyond and above to raise awareness about the election across the state."

How Abia LG election goes

Despite the peaceful nature of the elections, voter apathy was a significant concern, with many citizens failing to participate in the democratic process. The ABSIEC had worked tirelessly to promote awareness and encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.

The ZLP's unexpected victory marks a significant shift in Abia State's political landscape. As the dust settles, attention will turn to the implications of this change and how it will impact the state's governance.

This happened amid the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party at the national level. Governor Alex Otti has worked to oust Julius Abure, the party's national chairman but the latter secured a court judgment reinstating him.

