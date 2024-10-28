Concerns rise as retired military personnel experience delays in the payment of their pension allowances

However, a statement clarified that the delay in the payment of the new pension rates to military pensioners is due to the non-release of funds

The clarification came hours after the Nigeria Union of Pensioners pleaded with the federal government to release funds for the payment of the accrued rights portion of retirees’ pension benefits

As governors commence payment of the new minimum wage, the Military Pensions Board has clarified that the delay in the payment of the new pension rates to military pensioners is due to the non-release of funds to the board.

Minimum wage: Military Pensions Board clarifies delay in payment

Following anxiety from some retired veterans about the delay in payment of the new pension allowances, the board pointed out that it has nothing to do with the ongoing electronic verification exercise.

The Board, in a statement issued on Monday, October 28, signed by the chairman and addressed to veterans, appealed to all pensioners to jettison the insinuation making the rounds linking the outcome of the ongoing electronic verification exercise to the payment of the new pension rates approved by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Meanwhile, the nationwide electronic verification of military pensioners, initiated on July 1, 2024, is set to conclude on October 31, 2024, and is aimed at accurately assessing the pensioner population for better budgeting.

However, AVM Irumheson, the chairman of the Board, assured veterans that their entitlements, including arrears, will be fully paid.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Monday.

